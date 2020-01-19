Política de retención de datos
Robin will retain Personal Data for as long as your (or your organization’s) account is active or as needed to provide the Service to you or your organization under our Terms of Service or other agreement between you or your organization and Robin, and for 90 days after the such account is terminated.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
All customer data is stored on AWS services, which follows a strict decommissioning policy outlines on page 8 of their security whitepaper. "AWS uses the techniques detailed in DoD 5220.22-M (“National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual “) or NIST 800-88 (“Guidelines for Media Sanitization”) to destroy data as part of the decommissioning process." For customer-specific data, we will manually remove all identifying calendar data associated with your account from our database. Derivate anonymized data (i.e. "Total events booked on platform this month") will not be removed, as it cannot be linked back to source data. User accounts associated with your organization may also be removed on request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is stored in AWS US-East-1 region with backups in US-West-2.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no