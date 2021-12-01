Tap My Back - Employee Recognition

Política de retención de datos
At Tap My Back, we take your privacy seriously and are committed to only collecting and retaining the personal information that is necessary for us to provide our services. We will retain your Personal Information for as long as is necessary to fulfill the services that you have requested, comply with any laws or regulations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements, unless we receive a verified request under an applicable privacy law for earlier deletion of such Personal Information. Where permitted under applicable law, Tap My Back may retain your data longer for a legitimate business interest where business benefit is not outweighed by your personal rights and freedoms. Data entered into the Tap My Back and processed on behalf of our Customers as a service provider or processor is retained in accordance with any applicable agreement between Tap My Back and its Customer.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Your data will be removed by us once an Administrator discontinues the use of our Services and enough time has elapsed for the data to be considered ready for removal. The Administrators associated with your account hold responsibility for your data and, in most cases, must give their consent for any removal or changes to it.
We will archive all employee emails older than 5 years without activity and remove them from the active email system.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We will regularly review the personal information we have collected and delete any information that is no longer necessary for us to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Our data is hosted using Azure infrastructure and services.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados