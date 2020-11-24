Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Customer privacy and security of their data is our top concern. Customers can deactivate Tatsu by uninstalling it from Slack at any time. Upon request, customer data can be removed within 30 days from written notice.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos A daily backup is retained for the previous 7 days. That means that 7 backups will exist, one for each of the previous 7 days. Customers can request removal of their data at any time by contacting support@tatsu.io from the email address used to register to the Service; data will be removed within 30 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We use a variety of security technologies and procedures such as data encryption at rest and data encryption in transit to help protect data from unauthorized access, use or disclosure. We encrypt the data you provide and store it on computer systems that have limited access and are in controlled facilities in USA (North Virginia) and EU (Ireland); your information is also backed up and encrypted. Any information sent or received from Slack or third party services linked to your account is transmitted via a secure connection.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos, Irlanda

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted via Heroku

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Heroku

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://tatsu.io/privacy/