Data retention period in which we can process your personal data depends on the legal basis constituting the legal condition for the processing of personal data by the Data Controller. We will never process personal data for a period longer than it results from the above legal grounds. You can find more information at

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos

In the case of contact for the purpose of concluding a contract, we process your data in order take action at your request before concluding the contract, e.g. to conduct negotiations or present an offer (the basis of Article 6 (1) (b) of the GDPR). The data will be processed for the period necessary to act at your request. If the contract is not concluded after this period, the data will be deleted, and if the contract is concluded, they will continue to be processed until the contract is performed and the claims under the contract are time-barred on the basis of the Data Controller’s legitimate interest, which is the defense and pursuit of claims (Article 6 (1) (b, f) of the GDPR).