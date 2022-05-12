After the Agreement termination or completing the service, the Processor shall allow the DC to download the data and will immediately delete the Data Controller's account, delete all existing copies of the data unless EU law or the law of a Member State requires the storage of personal data. After completing the provision of services related to the processing of the Data for the DC, the Processor allows downloading the data and deletes the DC account and erases all existing copies of the data - no later than 90 days after the end of service, unless legally binding provisions of law require storage of personal data. In the absence of technical possibility to delete personal data, it will be protected in a way that guarantees its safety. Full Data Processing Policy: