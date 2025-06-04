Política de retención de datos
Customer content is deleted 30 days following a trial expiration or contract termination
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Guru Policy 4.0--Data Classification/Handling/Transmission
1.0 Classifying and Labeling Data
Guru shall implement a data classification and labeling structure that helps staff store, retain and handle data appropriately.
2.0 Understanding Where Data Resides
Guru shall assign a criticality rating to its systems based on the classification and volume of data they store or process. This rating establishes the need for minimum security safeguards.
3.0 Safeguarding Data
All Guru personnel shall be expected to exercise responsible protection of data (transmission, storage, handling) based on its classification. Policies, procedures and user training shall be made available to assist personnel in these practices.
4.0 Maintaining/Retaining Data
Guru shall develop and maintain a standard that addresses data types and their required retention periods. The standard will include minimum requirements for data destruction/deletion (paper media and electronic). As a practice, Guru must not retain data any longer than its reasonable business value or legal obligations.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Guru Policy 4.0--Data Classification/Handling/Transmission
1.0 Classifying and Labeling Data
Guru shall implement a data classification and labeling structure that helps staff store, retain and handle data appropriately.
2.0 Understanding Where Data Resides
Guru shall assign a criticality rating to its systems based on the classification and volume of data they store or process. This rating establishes the need for minimum security safeguards.
3.0 Safeguarding Data
All Guru personnel shall be expected to exercise responsible protection of data (transmission, storage, handling) based on its classification. Policies, procedures and user training shall be made available to assist personnel in these practices.
4.0 Maintaining/Retaining Data
Guru shall develop and maintain a standard that addresses data types and their required retention periods. The standard will include minimum requirements for data destruction/deletion (paper media and electronic). As a practice, Guru must not retain data any longer than its reasonable business value or legal obligations.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
The Guru service leverages Amazon Web Services virtual hosts and containers
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services
App/servicio con subencargados
no
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI GPT 4.0
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Zero Data Retention
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
OpenAI operates in the USA
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
OpenAI primarily stores data in the USA, however, Guru has a zero data retention policy with OpenAI