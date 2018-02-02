Política de retención de datos
We keep your Personal Data for no longer than necessary for the purposes for which the Personal Data is processed. The length of time for which We retain Personal Data depends on the purposes for which We collect and use it and/or as required to comply with applicable laws and to establish, exercise or defend Our legal rights.
Except as required by applicable laws or in order to defend any actual or possible legal claims, We will take reasonable steps to return or irretrievably delete all personal data processed on behalf of Our Customers when it is no longer required to exercise or perform Our rights or obligations under Our Terms of Service, and in any event within 90 days of expiry or termination of Our Terms of Service.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customers who would like their data to be removed should contact Chartbeat support at support@chartbeat.com. Individuals who would like to submit data removal requests for their own personal data should contact dataprotection@chartbeat.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored in Amazon Web Services datacenters. Where technically feasible, data is stored under encryption at rest.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados