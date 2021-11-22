Política de retención de datos
CreateShift Ltd will retain data as per the terms of service https://www.prodpad.com/terms-of-service/ and should always be referred to for current retention of data.
On cessation of processing of Personal Data by CreateShift, or termination of the Agreement, CreateShift shall permit Customer (at its option) to:
1. extract a complete copy of all Personal Data by secure file transfer and securely wipe all other copies of the Personal Data processed by CreateShift or any Sub-processor unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws; or
2. request CreateShift to delete the Personal Data (and procure that any Sub-processor does the same) unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws.
If the Customer fails to exercise its rights under paragraphs 1 and 2 above, CreateShift shall delete the Personal Data (and procure that any Sub-processor does the same) within 90 days following the termination of the Agreement, unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
CreateShift Ltd will delete/archive data as per the terms of service. Users have a choice from passive delete (don't do anything and we'll delete when needed) or active delete where you can ask us to delete your data when you cancel your account or trial. Optionally you can "park" you account which means we won't delete your data. Full details please see https://www.prodpad.com/terms-of-service/ and data deletion policy and https://help.prodpad.com/article/720-compliance
Política de almacenamiento de datos
CreateShift Ltd will store data as per the terms of service https://www.prodpad.com/terms-of-service/ (clause 4). We store data in AWS EU region using a high availability cluster using encryption at rest. Data is backed up nightly and we maintain point in time recovery and the database is sync'd to a second region in EU.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda, Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Data is hosted in the cloud using AWS Ireland with warm standby in Frankfurt.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Prompts sent to the LLMs are retained for 30 days for abuse identification. Otherwise data generated by the LLMs and stored in the user’s account is retained as per ProdPad’s T&Cs.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Data is not stored by the LLM nor used to train the LLMs. Data generated by the LLMs in response to user’s prompt is stored in their account if the user prompts the data to be stored.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
LLMs used currently reside in the US and the data generated is stored in EU (AWS Ireland/Germany) when the user prompts the data to be stored in their account.