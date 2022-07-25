Lucidchart

Política de almacenamiento de datos

Data is logically segmented by customer and user account. Production servers are physically separated from development/test servers. The principle of least privileged access is used for account provisioning. Appropriate redundancy is in place. Data stored by Lucid will be located in the data region indicated in your Lucid Account settings. Please refer to your agreement or terms with Slack for information on data storage for data that is processed by Slack.