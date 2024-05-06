Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social

Política de retención de datos
Customer data is retained for the duration of the customer’s contract. At the termination of the contract, Sprout Social can (at the customer’s election) delete or return to the customer their personal data held in Sprout Social’s possession upon written request. Unless otherwise noted, data will be retained for up to thirteen (13) months after termination of the contract for purposes of future account reactivation.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Sprout Social does not automatically archive or remove data within the Employee Advocacy application. Customers may delete data at their discretion.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The Employee Advocacy platform and all customer data are stored within Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the United States. All data is encrypted at rest with AES-256 or greater and in transit over public networks with TLS 1.2 or greater.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Our services are Cloud Hosted on AWS in us-east and eu-central.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no