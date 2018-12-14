Tettra Wiki

Tettra is an AI-powered wiki and knowledge management system that helps you curate important company information, use it to answer repetitive questions in Slack, and keep it up-to-date and organized with automation.
Our bot for Slack, Kai, can answer your teammates questions instantly using the content in your Tettra knowledge base. Kai can also find existing questions and answers in channels you tell it to, so you can save them for future reuse.Kai Bot
- Can answer questions in DMs
- Can answer questions in channels
- Can find existing questions and answers that can be stored in Tettra for reuse
- Can save thread summaries to store in your knowledge baseSlash commands
/tettra find [search]
Finds pages in Tettra and pulls them right into Slack
/tettra new [title]
Creates a new Tettra draft right in Slack
/tettra request [@person] [title]
Requests a new Tettra page from a teammateSSO
- Use your Slack account to sign in to TettraOther features
- Reference existing Google Docs or Notion pages in your wiki so you don't have to recreate content
- Verify pages on a set schedule so they're always up to date
- Analytics to see how your content is performing
- Assign content experts who can provide accurate answers
- Simple WYSIWYG page editor for new contentHappy Customers
“By the time we hired a new person, trying to train her became a nightmare. Having Tettra documentation accessible and up to date is key in reducing resolution times and raising satisfaction.”
- Luis from Geckoboard, 30 support reps
“We needed to find a new knowledge base tool we could use for everybody. Very quickly after launching, the number of redundant questions decreased. Managers direct people to look in Tettra first, since the answer is usually there.”
- Isaac from Grandpad, 170 person startup
“When we rolled Tettra out, the company took to it like fish to water. They started asking questions, making suggestions, making new articles. Within two weeks, everybody was using it.”
- Jessica from Smartbug Media, 150 person agencyCome visit us to learn more, see screenshots, and say hello
:wave::skin-tone-5:www.tettra.com
Disclaimer:
Kai is powered by the most advanced LLM technology available today but still may be prone to hallucinations. Admins can see a full log of Kai answers and give feedback to improve the answers over time. Users can also provide real-time feedback (good answer/bad answer) to Kai.
More information on how Kai works: https://support.tettra.com/tettras-ai-features/about-ai-features-in-tettra