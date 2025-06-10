Simple Poll

Política de retención de datos
Data is retained for the period the users make use of the services (and storage of personal data for 7 years thereafter) with the exception of user data, which is automatically deleted within 24 months of inactivity.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
For manual deletion, users can delete their account in the dashboard, which deletes it immediately (this will delete any associated personal data such as the user’s email address. It will also delete all of the polls and votes created by the user).
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up and we have a tested backup, recovery and disaster procedure to ensure business continuity. Any system failure is alerted to our team immediately.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Reino Unido
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud storage
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no