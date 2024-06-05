Política de retención de datos
We use historical data about people who use our Services to generate internal research reports and for you to view historical information about your usage. If you stop using the service, your data is also available to Administrators for your HeyTaco account. Administrators can use your old data to see historical taco giving, messages you gave and received, and any other data collected about you.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We remove your data after an Administrator removes or stops using our Services and sufficient time has passed to warrant data removal.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
When you submit information via our service, your information is protected and encrypted at rest and in transit through secure connections. We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party, we will notify you within 72 hours of the reported incident.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Our data is cloud hosted.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no