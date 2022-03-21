HourStack helps teams of all sizes with a holistic, visual approach to both time tracking and scheduling. The all-in-one calendar helps you see, plan, and track your team's time across tasks and projects in a complete view. Easily schedule tasks, accurately track time, and pull actionable reports. With our Slack integration, you can tap into the power of HourStack from any Slack channel or direct message. The /hourstack commands give you insight into and control over your daily schedule. Full list of commands

* /hourstack help : Lists all the actions available.

* /hourstack list : Lists all entries for today.

* /hourstack stats : Provides daily and weekly stats.

* /hourstack start : Start a timer by name. Requires name argument.

* /hourstack stop : Stop a timer by name. Optional name argument.

* /hourstack complete : Complete a task by name. Requires name argument.

* /hourstack new : Creates a new entry. Accepts name , duration , [project] , and #label 1 #label 2 arguments.

* /hourstack workspaces : List all of your workspaces.

* /hourstack workspace : Switches your active workspace. Requires name argument. Examples

* If you have multiple workspaces and one is named "Acme Design", to switch to that workspace, use the command /hourstack workspace Acme Design .

* To create a new task called "Wireframes" that has a 1.5 hour duration under the project "Website redesign" with labels "UI" and "UX", use the command /hourstack new Wireframes 1h30m [Website redesign] #UX #UX .

* To start a timer for a task named "Homepage illustrations", use the command /hourstack start Homepage illustrations or /hourstack list and click the start timer button next to the task.