Política de retención de datos
Use of Teamphoria is subject to our Terms of Service or other signed agreements between your organization and us. We may retain your data as long as necessary to provide our Services. Please see our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy for more details.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Organization administrators and users may request their information to be deleted from Teamphoria. Data for closed accounts may also be anonymized or deleted periodically. Otherwise, data persists through our standard data lifecycle.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Teamphoria runs on world-class, highly secure hosting infrastructure. Access is restricted to authorized individuals. Customer data resides in databases within our cloud hosting providers and are fully encrypted at rest and in transit.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados