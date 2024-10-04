Zoho Billing

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain your personal information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. Sometimes, we may retain your information for longer periods as permitted or required by law, such as to maintain suppression lists, prevent abuse, if required in connection with a legal claim or proceeding, to enforce our agreements, for tax, accounting, or to comply with other legal obligations. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete or anonymize your information from our active databases. We will also securely store the information and isolate it from further processing on backup discs until deletion is possible.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We hold the data in your account as long as you choose to use Zoho Services. Once you terminate your Zoho user account, your data will get deleted from the active database during the next clean-up that occurs once every 6 months. The data deleted from the active database will be deleted from backups after 3 months. In case of your unpaid account being inactive for a continuous period of 120 days, we reserve the right to terminate it after giving you prior notice and option to back-up your data. A verified and authorized vendor carries out the disposal of unusable devices. Until such time, we categorize and store them in a secure location. Any information contained inside the devices is formatted before disposal. We degauss failed hard drives and then physically destroy them using a shredder. We crypto-erase and shred failed Solid State Devices (SSDs). You may also contact us at privacy@zohocorp.com to request that we remove your information from our database.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We host your data in best-in-class datacenters across the globe. When you sign up for Zoho, you are given the option to choose the country from which you're signing up from. In order to make it easier for you, that field is selected by default based on your IP address. Based on the country chosen there, the corresponding datacenter is chosen for your account. Listed below are the locations we service and their associated datacenter. US, India, Australia, Europe, China, Japan. We encrypt customer data both in transit and at rest. Data at rest is encrypted using industry-standard AES-256. All customer data is encrypted in transit over public networks using Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2/1.3 with Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS) to protect it from unauthorized disclosure or modification. Access to your data is restricted to a small number of employees on a need-to-know basis in order to provide you technical support. This access is reviewed periodically.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.zoho.com/privacy/sub-processors.html