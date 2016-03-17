Política de retención de datos
TLV, LLC will retain the user data according to the time they set when they "shred" the message. If they choose to shred the message after a certain number of views, the data will be retained for a maximum of 60 days.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data will be completely removed from our servers after it has expired.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored in our database, encrypted using AES 256 encryption.
Información del alojamiento de datos
cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
stormondemand.com
App/servicio con subencargados
no