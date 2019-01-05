EZ Notify by Highview Apps

Shopify Integration with Slack. Send Shopify order notifications to your chosen Slack channel. Use slash commands to retrieve order or customer information from your Shopify store on demand without leaving Slack. You can select from the following Shopify Order Events: - Order Created

- Order Updated

- Order Paid

- Order Canceled

- Order Deleted

- Order Partially Fulfilled

- Order Fulfilled Each order event can be configured to be sent to a separate Slack channel. All the features mentioned above are available on the Basic Plan but we also have a Professional Plan which offers more advanced features: - Customer Events.

- Customize the Slack notification message. Select which order data should be included in the message. There are more than 50 Shopify order fields to choose from.

- Rules engine. Create rules to decide which notifications should be sent to which channels or users based on the order data.