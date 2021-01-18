Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Social Intents, LLC will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Social Intents may retain Other Information pertaining to you for as long as necessary for the purposes described in our Privacy Policy here https://www.socialintents.com/privacy.html

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Social Intents, LLC maintains customer accounts and chat transcript history for a period of 12 months. Social Intents will remove account details and any related account information including chat transcripts and metrics at the request of customer.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Social Intents makes nightly backups of all data that is stored encrypted. We will maintain customer transcript data for a period of 18 months for active accounts. For closed or deactivated accounts, we will remove transcript and account information within a period of 1 month.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud Hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

Ajustes de retención de LLM LLM prompts and responses are not retained by Social Intents by default. Customers control whether to store LLM interactions within their account. Additionally, because customers provide their own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Customer data is logically separated by tenant using distinct database tables and partitions. All LLM prompts are scoped to the specific customer account within Social Intents.