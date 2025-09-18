Política de retención de datos
We retain data for the lifetime of your account while providing you with the ability for full control over this data. This includes modification and permanent deletion of your data from your account and archival backups.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon request of the account owner, we will process a full data deletion from our active records and archival backups. Once this process is complete we will be unable to reactivate your account or furnish you with your account data. Contact support for all data deletion requests.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Slickplan of Awmous, LLC is dedicated to keeping your data private and secure. It is important to us that you understand how we collect, process and retain data. We are fully compliant with the EU GDPR & CCPA regulations.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Storage
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
DigitalOcean
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no