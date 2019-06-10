Política de retención de datos
Pubble will delete or return (at the choice of the Customer), all Personal Data at the end of the retention period as agreed with the Customer. The default retention period is the duration of the contract + 30 days.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Pubble gives the cusotmer control over removal of data through the Customer admin center. Cusotmers can remove end user data directly. Alternatively, the Pubble team can remove any data at the request of the Customer. Pubble doesn't have an archival function.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Pubble uses cloud storage for storing personal data. Personal data that is held within the European Economic Area (EEA)(EU Member States plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) benefits from a common standard of protection laid down at EU level under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (EU) 2016/679. Personal data may only be transferred outside of the EEA in compliance with the conditions for such transfers laid down in Chapter V of the GDPR. https://gdpr-info.eu/chapter-5/
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no