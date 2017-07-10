Política de retención de datos
ReviewBot retains only the minimum data required to deliver review notifications and does not store Slack message content.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customer data is deleted automatically when no longer required for notification delivery or upon app uninstallation.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer data is stored securely using industry-standard cloud infrastructure and is not shared with third parties.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no