ReviewBot helps product, support, and growth teams manage app reviews from Google Play and the Apple App Store directly in Slack. Connect your Android and iOS apps and get new reviews delivered to your Slack channels in real time. No more checking dashboards or switching tools just to see what users are saying. Your team can read and reply to reviews from both Google Play and the App Store without leaving Slack, making it faster to respond, fix issues, and improve your ratings. You can filter reviews by star rating to focus on what matters most, whether that’s low ratings that need attention or positive feedback worth sharing. When you need more detail, open the original review with a single click. ReviewBot is built for teams that care about app store reviews, user feedback, and improving their iOS and Android apps. If you want a simple way to stay on top of reviews and respond quickly, it fits right into your existing Slack workflow.