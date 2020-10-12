Política de retención de datos
We retain information for as long as reasonably necessary to deliver our Services to you or to fulfill the purposes described in our Privacy Policy. You may delete the Personal Information in your account as described in our Privacy Policy. Please note that, in limited circumstances, we may retain information for a longer period of time as required by law.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You may delete some or all of your data any any time using our product UI.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Your data is stored encrypted at rest, and is encrypted in transit.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Our data is cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados