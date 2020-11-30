Política de retención de datos
We only retain data for as long as a person is a customer of ours. This Slack integration requires that we transmit the email subject line and from address to be posted in a Slack channel, along with a link back to the user's Intervals account where they can review and assign the email as a task.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customers can delete their data at any time through their Intervals account. When a customer cancels their account we remove their data from our servers. Customers can also request that we delete data for them.
Customers can archive their data by exporting it through their account any time.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Our data center is compliant with SOC. We also follow GDPR guidelines for how we handle customer data. We only store data for as long as the customer has an active account. Once they've cancelled their account or requested we delete information, we remove their data.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
IBM
App/servicio con subencargados
no