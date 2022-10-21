Política de retención de datos
We will retain all customer data for up to 5 years, unless requested for immediate deletion by a Seismic Knowledge administrator. Deletion can take up to 1 week to be processed.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
All data is backed up daily with Azure, and backups are kept for 35 days. After that, the backups are automatically deleted from our cloud provider.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is encrypted at rest and transferred over SSL. Raw access is granted to engineers on a time-limited, as-needed basis through Azure Active Directory. Support engineers may have access in order to troubleshoot and assist users.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Seismic is entirely cloud-hosted with Microsoft Azure virtual machines, databases, and file storage, with the addition of MongoDB Atlas managed clusters. Everything is located in the United States.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Microsoft Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
gpt-4o-mini
Ajustes de retención de LLM
We don't retain data to train the model on any user data
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Azure OpenAI, we don't retain data to train the model on any user data
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
We don't retain data to train the model on any user data