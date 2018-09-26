Política de retención de datos
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
App/servicio con subencargados
no