If you cancel your account or your trial lapses, we will initiate deletion of your Uploaded Files from Amazon S3 storage automatically after 7 to 90 days. Should you ever decide to permanently delete your Account, you may do so by emailing help@digitalpigeon.com but please note: (1) there might be some latency in deleting this information from our servers and back-up storage; and (2) we may retain this information if necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce our agreements.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

Application infrastructure The main Digital Pigeon application is hosted on infrastructure provided by Amazon Web Services, Inc. in the United States of America. This infrastructure hosts Account information, Authorised users information, Other third parties information, Contacts, Usage information and Device information. This infrastructure also hosts Related Information of Uploaded Files as defined above. Uploaded Files servers Files uploaded through Our Services are securely and directly transferred and stored on Amazon AWS S3 infrastructure in one of several regions (“File Server Region”) around the world. Our Services currently support File Server Regions in ‘Europe (West)’ (Dublin, Ireland), ‘Oceania’ (Sydney, Australia), ‘S.E. Asia’ (Singapore) and ‘USA (West)’ (Northern California, USA) with plans for more in the future. Unless your account is configured to use a specific File Server Region (see the File Server section here to learn more), Our Services attempt to automatically choose a File Server Region that will provide the best and most reliable performance at the time of the upload. Generally this is the region geographically closest to the computer uploading the files, however a different File Server Region could be chosen. Uploaded Files are only ever stored in the File Server Region that they were uploaded to, they are not transferred between regions. As an example, files uploaded to the ‘Oceania’ File Server Region are only ever stored in the ‘Oceania’ File Server Region.