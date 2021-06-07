Questetra BPM Suite

Questetra is a cloud service to be utilized by corporate units and department units. It is a group of tools in order to solve problems such as "I don’t know what the flow of work should be", “We are working on paper and emails, so it takes time and effort”, and “I do not know who is corresponding now”. Workflows with complex structures such as loops and gateways can also be systematized with just mouse drawing. With Questetra, It is possible to automatically post messages to Slack in workflow. First of all, create your free account, and try modeling (No-Code development) your daily operations.