LiveWebinar.com
- a browser based audio video platform utilizing WebRTC technology. The platform enables you to meet with others from any location and provides a wide range of real time communication tools: Live Audio and Video, Invitations, Screen Sharing, Live Chat as well as additional features including:
- 100% Browser Based- zero installation
- High quality video and audio - extremely low latency!
- Whiteboards
- Multimedia sharing (200+ formats supported)
- Full range of collaboration tools
- Room customization (fully re-brandable)
- Social Media integrations
... and much more!
Using Slack integration you can extend Slack to easily invite your friends to online meeting. Simple /meet command will do the thing for you!
Available /meet command parameters:
* Parameters can be used multiple times (except meeting name)
- meeting name (max 32 characters)
- !password (max 12 characters) - if you need password protect your meeting
- @username - a valid Slack username to invite him to a meeting
- #channel - a valid Slack channel where invitation will be posted
- email@domin.com
- a valid email address used to invite participant
- +1 123 123 123 - valid phone number with country prefix
- %help - to display command help
All above parameters are optional, simple /meet will be enough to create an online meeting room for you.
EXAMPLE:
/meet My Meeting !pass12 @friend #team sales@domain.com
+18926663849212
As a response you will receive detailed meeting details.