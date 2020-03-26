Política de retención de datos
We store the information provided by you (e.g., check names) and collected by Healthchecks.io (e.g., downtimes) for as long as your account is active. Healthchecks.io removes inactive accounts after one year of inactivity.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We do not keep your information for longer than is necessary.
Inactive accounts. If your Healthchecks.io account is inactive for more than a year, we send an inactive account notification to your email address. If the account is still inactive 30 days after the notification, we close your account automatically.
Database backups. We keep database backups for up to 2 months. Therefore, when you delete information from your account or close your account completely, your information can still be recovered from our database backups for up to 2 months.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Although no online service is 100% secure, we work very hard to protect information about you against unauthorized access, use, alteration, or destruction, and take reasonable measures to do so, such as monitoring our services for potential vulnerabilities and attacks.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
On bare metal servers from Hetzner
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Hetzner
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados