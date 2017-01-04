Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will retain customer data as long as we need to provide our service to the client. If a client requests that their data is wiped, we can deactivate their access to their data. We will only retain customer data as long as needed to provide the service. We will store data for up to 7 years for compliance purposes.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos If a client requests that their data is wiped, we can deactivate their access to their data. We will only retain customer data as long as needed to provide the service. Upon request from a client, we will destroy the data associated with their account. Data destruction procedure: We will run a script that removes data from our databases and servers related to clients training data.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Customer data is to be stored only on AWS and S3. Access to this data is limited to only specialized admins and should only be accessed for customer troubleshooting purposes or providing the service. We will backup customer data nightly using AWS. We will store these backups for a rolling 30 days.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.workramp.com/about/privacy-policy/