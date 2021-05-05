Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We do retain user data until the user chooses to delete it, in which case it is instantly and permanently removed from our systems.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Once a user removes their data, it is permanently removed from the live platform. We may keep encrypted backup for up to 1 month, after which they are also permanently removed.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We store our data in accordance with the best security practices from the industry. All data is encrypted while it's being put on the wire, with TLS 1.3.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Países Bajos

Información del alojamiento de datos Our data is hosted on private virtual servers.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos DigitalOcean

App/servicio con subencargados yes