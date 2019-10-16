Karma's product security team has built a robust secure development lifecycle, which primarily leverages GitLab CI/CD. All identified vulnerabilities are validated for accuracy, triaged, and tracked to resolution. All data transmitted between Karma clients and the Karma service ("Data in transit") is done so using strong encryption protocols. Karma supports the latest recommended secure cypher suites to encrypt all traffic in transit, including the use of TLS 1.3 protocols, AES256 encryption, and SHA2 signatures. We utilise CloudFlare to enhance encryption and security. Data at rest in Karma's production network uses the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) algorithm to encrypt data at rest. AES is widely used because both AES256 and AES128 are recommended by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for long-term storage use (as of November 2015), and AES is often included as part of customer compliance requirements. In addition to the storage system level encryption described above, in most cases data is also encrypted at the storage device level, with at least AES128 for hard disks (HDD) and AES256 for new solid state drives (SSD), using a separate device-level key (which is different than the key used to encrypt the data at the storage level). As older devices are replaced, solely AES256 will be used for device-level encryption. See the diagram at