Política de retención de datos
Alerts and logs are removed after 14 days automatically. Endpoints are stored as long as the bot belongs to a channel or group. Workspace settings are stored as long as the bot is installed. No other data is collected.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We maintain continuous backups for the last 35 days. If you uninstall the bot, data that belongs to your workspace is deleted within 14 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store all data using the latest encryption standards.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no