ACALL is a Visitor RPA (Robotics Process Automation) Service.After installing the ACALL Slack app, our bot will notify you when visitors arrive. You can choose the way to be notified in DM or any channel.Detailed configurations are available in ACALL web administaration control panel.
ACALL podrá ver:
ACALL podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.