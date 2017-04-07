99designs is the world's largest on-demand design marketplace, connecting a global community of freelance designers with businesses of all sizes. From logos to business cards to t-shirts and beyond, 99designs creates custom, professional designs for anything, in any style, all just for you.Our app allows 99designs users to receive updates on their Design Contests and 1-to-1 Projects completely integrated into Slack.You can:• Receive instant notifications of new designs, comments and messages • See thumbnail images of new design submissions • Link directly from a notification to their 99designs Contests and Projects • Send all notifications to a specific Slack channelTo use this app you will need to first create a 99designs account.
99designs podrá hacer:
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