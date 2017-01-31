Connect Zendesk and Slack both ways

This app allows people to send messages from Zendesk to the Slack channel of their choice, and vice versa.

This is a Lite version of the App which will allow only around 20 messages to be sent per month. The Pro version is coming soon with no limit on the number of messages sent. Features Send custom messages along with last internal note & public reply to your Slack team members as and when required through the App.

Reply to Zendesk tickets without leaving Slack.

Two way notification from Zendesk to Slack and Vice Versa.

2 minute Setup installation.