CodeFactor

Data is kept for the time necessary to provide the products or services requested by the customer. Operational logs are kept for 12 months. Database backups are are kept for 90 days.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos

When user deletes his/her account, we will delete personal data and it will expire from backups; unless we are legally allowed or required to maintain certain personal data, including situations under the applicable laws to reveal personal data upon reasonable request of public authorities. When user deletes owned repository, all of it's related code and meta-data is removed from our systems. Data in database backups related to such repository may still be available for the duration of retention period. We may archive any given user repository based on our system storage demands - such repository no longer has any source code present in our systems but still has related meta-data.