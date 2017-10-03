internetVista | website monitoring

Política de retención de datos
Customer is informed that the processing of their personal data is necessary to provide the internetVista Services. This personal data is processed in accordance with the provisions of the GDPR. The Customer is informed that all data exchanged is transmitted securely and stored securely.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
The Customer’s personal data is not retained beyond the time necessary for the performance of internetVista’s contractual obligations or its statutory obligations. Once the retention period has elapsed, internetVista undertakes to destroy the Customer’s personal data no later than 1 year after the last contact with them.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The personal data collected is all stored on internetVista servers within the European Union. It may be transferred outside the European Union. In this case, internetVista makes the necessary arrangements with its subcontractors and partners to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Customer’s Personal Data, in accordance with the regulations in force (chapter V of the GDPR).
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania, Francia, Suecia
Información del alojamiento de datos
We host our data on our own servers managed by our system ans security team
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
internetVista
App/servicio con subencargados
no