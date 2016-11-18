Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Our Slack App does not read, store, or process any Slack data, such as messages or user information. The only data we store is the incoming webhook URL associated with each Slack integration. Data Collected: The Slack webhook URL for delivering notifications. Retention Period: The webhook URL is stored only for as long as the recipient account is active in CloudAMQP. Deletion Process: When a recipient is removed from CloudAMQP, the associated webhook URL is immediately and automatically deleted from our system. Data Security: No additional Slack-related data is stored or retained in any form, ensuring minimal data exposure and alignment with data minimization principles. This policy ensures full compliance with privacy best practices by limiting data storage to what is strictly necessary for providing notification services.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Slack App Data Archival and Removal Policy Data Stored: The only data stored is the Slack webhook URL for sending notifications. No other Slack data (messages, user info, etc.) is read, stored, or archived. Archival: No archival process is needed, as the webhook URL is only stored temporarily while the recipient is active in CloudAMQP. Removal: The webhook URL is immediately deleted when the recipient is removed from CloudAMQP, ensuring no lingering data remains. Responsibility: The system automatically handles webhook removal, ensuring secure and timely deletion with no manual intervention.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Slack App Data Storage Policy Data Stored: The only data stored is the Slack webhook URL used for sending notifications. No Slack messages, user information, or other data are read, stored, or processed. Storage Duration: The webhook URL is stored only while the recipient remains active in CloudAMQP. Data Deletion: The webhook URL is automatically deleted as soon as the recipient is removed from CloudAMQP, ensuring no residual data is retained. Data Security: The webhook URL is securely stored with appropriate access controls to prevent unauthorized access. Automation: All storage and deletion processes are automated to ensure consistent and secure handling of data without manual intervention.

App/servicio con subencargados no