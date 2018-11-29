Política de retención de datos
Botzee does not retain any customer data, besides the game data it creates (which includes no identifiable information), and IDs and tokens provided by Slack (which themselves contain no identifiable information). Slack IDs are never resolved to any other form (handles, names, etc) and stored.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Botzee will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR, CCPA, and any other regulations that exist for users in the region they are located.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Botzee data is stored in accordance with Amazon's recommended best practices for encryption and security.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Application data is retained in encrypted Amazon DynamoDB tables. Logs are maintained temporarily in Amazon CloudWatch Logs.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no