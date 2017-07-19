CoupaMessenger

Política de retención de datos

All objects in the Coupa database, which also includes where personal data might be stored by customers, have user interfaces, REST APIs, and loaders (CSV via UI or SFTP) where the customer can clear out any fields they'd like. Both master data (for example, user profiles) and transactional data can be managed via REST APIs and loaders where a customer admin user can clear out or scramble data fields based on the selected criteria. The customer admin can apply these changes at any time. To further illustrate the application of these admin tools, let’s review how a single user profile record can be managed. A Coupa user profile relies upon a minimum of two supplied data points: a user name and a user email address. Behind the scenes, a Coupa generated User ID serves as the primary key used in every transaction stored in the database. If personal data is used to create the user profile, then deleting such data from Coupa simply requires overwriting the name and email address with non-personal data. This can be achieved through the user interface by editing the user profile with admin rights.