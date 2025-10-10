Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Información del alojamiento de datos Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

App/servicio con subencargados no