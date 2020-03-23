Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Our database has a ‘Point In Time Restore’ mechanism (PITR). We also backup the entire database every 24 hours. This backup is stored in another system and region from where the database is hosted and is kept for 30 days.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Once requested, data is removed in seven days from our database (usually after a couple of hours). Data could be present in backups for up to 30 days after the removal of the data from our database. In total, that’s a maximum of 37 days that the data could be present in our systems and/or backups after removal request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos The data is logically segregated. Every customer has its own unique domain (company.bucketlist.org) and data is always stored using the company as a primary key and identifier. The data is encrypted at rest wether it’s in the live database or in our backups.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Canadá, Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos DigitalOcean