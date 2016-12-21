Spinify lets you run fun gamified competitions within your team with highly visible leaderboards! Through team members interacting and encouraging others, you can drive leaderboards on the Spinify platform which promotes good communication and team morale.A Spinify account connected to Slack is required for this app to work. If you don't have one, you can create one at https://spinify.com/sign-up/
Spinify podrá ver:
Spinify podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.
https://spinify.com/privacy-policy
Details in the section
SECURITY AND STORAGE OF COLLECTED INFORMATION
User data is stored only as long as a person is customer of Spinify/generally for up to 7 years/longer in certain circumstances such as to comply with legal requirements
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
https://spinify.com/privacy-policy
Details in the section
ACCESS TO COLLECTED INFORMATION
We require your consent to use your personal information. If:
you would like to contact us about the personal information we hold about you;
your personal information changes;
you would like to opt out of direct marketing;
you would like to request restricted use of you personal information, or the deletion of your personal information (including deletion from third parties connected to Spinify); or
you want us to stop communicating with you,
you can update your MySpinify details at https://my.spinify.com/ or contact us by email at info@spinify.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
https://spinify.com/privacy-policy
Details in the section
SECURITY AND STORAGE OF COLLECTED INFORMATION
We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
User data is stored only as long as a person is customer of Spinify/generally for up to 7 years/longer in certain circumstances such as to comply with legal requirements
Your Spinify details are protected by a password for your privacy and security. You may have additional or different sign-on protections if you are using a third party site or service to access your account. It is your responsibility to prevent unauthorized access to your Spinify account and your personal and business information by selecting and protecting your password as well as limiting access to your computer or device/browser by signing off after you have finished accessing your account.
We endeavor to protect the privacy of your data, account and personal information we hold in our system. Spinify uses utilizes generally-accepted security measures to protect against the misuse or unauthorized disclosure of this information. We cannot guarantee complete security of this information due to factors such as hardware failure, unauthorized entry or use, and other factors that may compromise the security of user information.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
Requests can be made to support@spinify.com
Conforme con la HIPAA
no
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
no
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
support@spinify.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)