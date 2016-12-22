You can remove your personal data from Minter.io at any time by deleting their account. However, we may keep some of your personal information for as long as reasonably necessary for our legitimate business interests, including fraud detection and prevention and financial reporting and compliance reasons.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

Minter.io is committed to protecting personal data and have implemented reasonable measures to prevent unauthorized access to our servers, and to safeguard data. We have implemented such technology and security features ourselves or purchased them from specialised third parties, and we maintain strict internal guidelines to safeguard the privacy of your personal information from unauthorised access or improper use. Backups are run to prevent loss of information, and we will continue to enhance security as new technology becomes available. We encrypt our services and payment process using secure sockets layer (SSL) and/or transport layer security (TLS). Access to user accounts requires password verification. Please note that despite these measures, no website can guarantee data to be 100% secure.