Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We only retain the Personal Data collected from a User for as long as the User’s account is active or otherwise for a limited period of time as long as we need it to fulfill the purposes for which we have initially collected it, unless otherwise required by law. We will retain and use information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements as follows: the contents of closed accounts are deleted within 6 months of the date of closure. backups are kept for 12 months. information on legal transactions between Client and JustCall is retained for a period of 10 years.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We respect your privacy rights and provide you with reasonable access to the Personal Data that you may have provided through your use of the Services. If you wish to access or amend any other Personal Data we hold about you, or to request that we delete or transfer any information about you that we have obtained from an Integrated Service, you may contact us to help@justcall.io to make your request. At your request, we will have any reference to you deleted or blocked in our database. You may update, correct, or delete your Account information and preferences at any time by accessing your Account settings page on the Service. Please note that while any changes you make will be reflected in active user databases instantly or within a reasonable period of time, we may retain all information you submit for backups, archiving, prevention of fraud and abuse, analytics, satisfaction of legal obligations, or where we otherwise reasonably believe that we have a legitimate reason to do so. You may decline to share certain Personal Data with us, in which case we may not be able to provide to you some of the features and functionality of the Service.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We respect your privacy rights and provide you with reasonable access to the Personal Data that you may have provided through your use of the Services. If you wish to access or amend any other Personal Data we hold about you, or to request that we delete or transfer any information about you that we have obtained from an Integrated Service, you may contact us to help@justcall.io to make your request. At your request, we will have any reference to you deleted or blocked in our database. You may update, correct, or delete your Account information and preferences at any time by accessing your Account settings page on the Service. Please note that while any changes you make will be reflected in active user databases instantly or within a reasonable period of time, we may retain all information you submit for backups, archiving, prevention of fraud and abuse, analytics, satisfaction of legal obligations, or where we otherwise reasonably believe that we have a legitimate reason to do so. You may decline to share certain Personal Data with us, in which case we may not be able to provide to you some of the features and functionality of the Service.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Google Cloud & Amazon Web Services

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) openai gpt-4o

Ajustes de retención de LLM Zero Data Retention.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Multi-Tenancy with logical customer segmentation.