Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos At RandomCoffee, we prioritize the utmost care for data security and privacy. Your data remains stored only during the presence of RandomCoffee on your workspace. If you wish to have your data removed, you can do so at any time by sending a request to support@random-coffee.com. We are committed to collecting and preserving only the essential data required for the app to operate efficiently.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Feel free to submit a data deletion request at any time after the removal of RandomCoffee from your workspace. Simply send your request to support@random-coffee.com, and we will ensure your data is securely deleted within a 30-day timeframe.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We maintain the durability and security of your data through robust measures. Data is securely stored using Postgres on Amazon Web Services, with daily backups being diligently handled by AWS. Encryption plays a pivotal role in safeguarding your data: it is transmitted securely using HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.3) and stored at rest with AES-256, employing block-level storage encryption. All data is housed within Europe in Germany and France.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania, Francia

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud Hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Amazon Web Services (AWS)