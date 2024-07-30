Política de retención de datos
We retain personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which we collected it. If your account is deactivated or disabled, some of your information and the content you have provided will remain in order to allow your team members or other users to make full use of the MadCap Flare Online account. For example, we continue to display messages you sent to the users that received them and continue to display content you provided.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Our Services and related documentation give you the right to delete any information on our systems that are not required for you to continue using our products.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We use Microsoft Azure as our data hosting service provider. The data hosting servers are located in the United States.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Microsoft Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no