Free and easy-to-use solution for tracking of vacation, sick leave, PTO and other kinds of absence. A simple HR tool that makes planning holidays and vacations much easier and allows employees to see how much of their vacation allowance they have left. MANAGE TIME OFF FROM SLACK

Managers can approve or reject leave requests right from Slack. Get notified to a channel of your choice when someone is out of office. And with our chatbot, users can book time off right from Slack too. IMPORT USER ACCOUNTS FROM SLACK

Our optional Slack user import means we can automatically create accounts for all your employees and they can just log in with their Slack accounts. Installation takes literally less than 5 minutes! G SUITE INTEGRATION

Our optional G Suite integration means we can automatically create accounts for all your employees and they can just log in with their Google account. Installation takes literally less than 5 minutes! See the shared "Who's out" calendar on Google Calendar, Outlook, on your phone and in any other calendar application. EMPLOYEE DIRECTORY

List all employees and fill out contact information on their profiles. REPORTS

Get monthly summaries of vacation and sick days for each employee and easily export to a spreadsheet. FREE FOREVER

Our Starter plan is FREE forever for as many users as you like. Additional features are available in our Premium plan to help larger companies spread across multiple countries plan around different holidays and allowances. GREAT FOR DISTRIBUTED TEAMS

The premium version allows you to set up multiple offices in multiple countries and handle local different holidays and vacation allowances with ease.